Richard Harry Schlickman, Jr.
Redondo Beach, CA - March 7, 1946 - April 16, 2020
Richard H. Schlickman, Jr., age 74, of Redondo Beach, California, died on April 16, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Eloise Schlickman, and his devoted son, Matthew Brian Schlickman; his sister, Michelle Ann Schwarte of Arlington, Texas, and brother, Mark Schlickman of Colbert, Georgia. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews in his extended family.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Harry Schlickman, Sr., mother, Jeanne Mathis Gray, and brother, Daniel Michael Schlickman.
Richard was originally from Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. He enlisted in the US Marine Corp in 1963, serving in combat in Vietnam. He was graduated from the University of Kentucky, Lexington in 1971 with a degree in business and economics.
Married Mary Eloise Schlickman on August 2, 1969. In 1971 Eloise and Richard relocated to Los Angeles where he worked as a systems analyst for Union Oil Company. He obtained an MBA from the University of Southern California in 1974. He retired in 2008 after a long successful career in business, computer sales and marketing.
Richard was a devoted husband and loving father. He was courageous, determined, successful, devout and fiercely loyal. Witty and wise, he made friends easily and encouraged the best in all. He was proud of his many years in the sober community.
He was athletic and loved cycling, skiing and was a former marathon runner. He loved camping and hiking with his son, Matthew, in the Mammoth Lakes area.
He was a fighter to the end.
A private family memorial will be held on May 1, 2020 at White & Day Mortuary, Redondo Beach, California. A celebration of his life and military memorial will be held at the Los Angeles National Cemetery at a later date.
The family asks that contributions in his name be made to Vietnam Veterans of America.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020