Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Lawrenceburg, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church,
Greendale - Richard Hemme, 84, of Greendale, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born April 18, 1934 in Schwagstorf, Germany. Richard was a lifetime member of the Cincinnati Catholic Kolping Society. He is survived by his 2 sons, Peter Hemme, Michael (wife Darlene) Hemme; daughter, Bernadette Hemme; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Agnes. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9-11 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am. Interment will follow in the Greendale Cemetery. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
