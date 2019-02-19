|
|
Richard Herzog
Covington - Herzog, Richard J. 87, of Covington, KY passed away on February 16, 2019 at his home. Richard is a veteran of the US Army and retired from Budig Trucking as a truck driver. He is preceded by his Wife; Jane Herzog nee Duffner, Parents; Henry and Clara Herzog, Brother; Bill Herzog. Richard is survived by his Son; Steve(Jackie)Herzog, Daughter; Tammi(Al)Wittich, Sisters; Rita Kramer, Joann Hacker, 7 Grand Children and 14 Great Grand Children. Visitation will be Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at St. Augustine Church, Covington. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. Interment will be in Mother of God Cemetery, Latonia. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family. SEE YOU IN THE WINNERS CIRCLE
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019