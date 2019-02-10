Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Cecilia Church
5313 Madison Pike
Independence, KY
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
5313 Madison Pike
Independence, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
5313 Madison Pike
Independence, KY
Independence - Richard Hesselman, 83, of Independence, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at his daughter's home in Dry Ridge. He was very active at St. Cecilia Church where he volunteered at the Church festivals and other events. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Independence. He was a carpenter and loved woodworking for his family and friends and he could frequently be found working in his woodshop. He was well known for his beautiful craftsmanship. One of his accomplishments was making grandfather clocks, which he had made for each of his daughters. He built his own house and helped many family members build their houses. Preceded in death by his wife Jinny Hesselman in 2005. Survivors include 3 daughters, Diane (Howard) Baker, Sharon (Mark) Weigel and Jennifer (Dave) Bene; 6 grandchildren, Eric and Brent Ferrell, Alexis, Colin, Nicholas, and Grace Bene; and 4 great grandchildren Ashley, Kailin, Nakia, and Cole; 2 great great grandchildren, Skyler and Bella; and many other family and friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Tuesday, February 12, and visitation 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 13- all at St. Cecilia Church, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Interment to follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery. Memorials to St. Cecilia Building Fund, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019
