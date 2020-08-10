1/1
Richard J. "Dick: Merman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. "Dick: Merman

Cold Spring - Richard J. "Dick" Merman, Sr., 83, of Cold Spring, received his angel wings on Sunday, August 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the owner of D & D Metal Supply and Merman Sheet Metal. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Knights of Columbus and Dayton Yacht Club. His legacy was his houseboat he built to enjoy with his family. He was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Menke) Merman. He was preceded in death by his wives, Carol (Bevis) Merman and Ruthie Vogt; brothers, Don and Dan Merman. He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Jon) French; sons, Rick (Phyllis), Tom (late Sherry), Tim (Mitzi), Scott (Teresa) and Kirk (Kelly) Merman; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Claire Merman. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, August 13 at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring with Mass following at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com. Due to Covid 19, guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved