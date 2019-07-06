Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
Richard J. Gutman


1939 - 2019
Richard J. Gutman Obituary
Richard J. Gutman

Covington, KY. - Richard J. Gutman, 79, of Florence, KY, formerly of Covington, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish in Latonia, KY and a retired Computer Technician. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, from 9:30 A.M. until the Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright, KY. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 6 to July 7, 2019
