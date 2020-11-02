Richard J. Kemper, Sr.Norwood - Richard Sr., beloved husband of the late Mary Helen "Dolly" (nee Tepe), devoted father of Virginia "Ginny", Thomas (Donna) Kemper, Elizabeth "Betty" (Ron) Davis and the late Richard Jr., loving grandfather of Jennifer (Shaun) Myers and Bryan (Mariellen) Davis, Brittany (Kyle) Pierson, Adam, Austin and Alex Kemper,Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at the age of 98. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be held at the Naegele Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd. Norwood on Wednesday, November 4 from 9:30-10:30 AM. A private Mass will follow for immediate family only due to Covid restrictions. Memorials may be directed to Purcell Marian High School or Heartland Hospice.