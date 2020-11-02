1/1
Richard J. Kemper Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Kemper, Sr.

Norwood - Richard Sr., beloved husband of the late Mary Helen "Dolly" (nee Tepe), devoted father of Virginia "Ginny", Thomas (Donna) Kemper, Elizabeth "Betty" (Ron) Davis and the late Richard Jr., loving grandfather of Jennifer (Shaun) Myers and Bryan (Mariellen) Davis, Brittany (Kyle) Pierson, Adam, Austin and Alex Kemper,

Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at the age of 98. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be held at the Naegele Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd. Norwood on Wednesday, November 4 from 9:30-10:30 AM. A private Mass will follow for immediate family only due to Covid restrictions. Memorials may be directed to Purcell Marian High School or Heartland Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved