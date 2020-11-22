Richard J. Lamping, MD
West Chester - 86, passed away peacefully, comforted by his family and devoted wife Joann (nee Blomer) of over 65 years, on November 20, 2020. He was born September 28, 1934 to Agnes(Woebkenberg) and Alphonse Lamping in Hartwell Ohio. He was the devoted and loving father of Dr. Kim (Joe) Baughman, Kevin (Sue) Lamping, Kurt (Cathy) Lamping, Kris(Lisa) Lamping, and Dr. Kathleen ( Dr. Hisham) Arar. He was the amazing grandfather of Kyle Pickens, Zachary (Caitlin) Pickens, Christopher Pickens, Katie(Jordan) Taylor, Kelly Lamping, Greg Lamping, Alli(Dr. Tyler) Blincoe, Nick(Hannah) Lamping, Lizzie Lamping, Collin(Montana) Lamping, Jenna(Richard) Bowerman, Connor Lamping, Alex Arar, Anna Arar, Adam Arar, Aiden Arar and Zane Arar. He was the proud great grandfather to Sutton Lamping, Parker Pickens and Louie Blincoe In addition,he is survived by his brother Ron(Marlene) Lamping, sister Carole Drees and sister-in-law Marguerite Gehringer, as well as by a myriad of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dick graduated from Roger Bacon High school , Xavier University, and The Ohio State University Medical School. He did his residency in family practice at Good Samaritan Hospital and started his medical career in Reading ,Ohio before being drafted in 1961. After his service in the United States Army Medical Corps, he returned to Reading where he faithfully served the people of Reading until his retirement in 2010. Dick was the epitome of a true physician. Whether it was delivering babies, making house calls on the back of his red Honda motorcycle, or caring for the dying as they took their last breath, he exhibited a level of knowledge and compassion all should aspire to achieve. He was loved and admired by all his patients. His contributions were not just to patient care, but also to medical education as the director of the division of Family Practice at Good Samaritan Hospital for over 25 years. This Lamping medical legacy has continued through many of his children and grandchildren. Dick believed in service to the community and also instilled that sense of duty into his children. He donated his time and expertise to many organizations over the years including but not limited to St Rita's School for the Deaf. Due in no small part to his sincere willingness to help, in any capacity, from collecting admissions at a carnival to providing care for clergy and children, Dick was awarded the Dreammakers Award in 2017 from St. Rita's for his lifelong commitment. He and his wife were longtime members of Saint John the Evangelist Church in West Chester ,Ohio. As serious as he was in his medical career, he was also known for his jokes and the impeccable timing of his punchlines. He knew laughter was the best medicine and tried to spread that to whomever he came in contact with. Dick's family was his greatest joy in life. He met his beloved wife of 65 years, JoAnn, when they were 15 years old. He loved her with all his heart. He was adept at giving nicknames to his family members and we will cherish those forever. He taught his family the love of boating, the healing of laughter and human touch along with the importance of living life to its fullest. He was so proud of all of his children and grandchildren and would frequently be heard boasting of all their accomplishments. He will be missed by all he has touched more than can be imagined. Donations can be made in his honor to Roger Bacon High School or St Rita's School for the Deaf.
Visitation will be held for all family and friends at Mueller Funeral home on Wednesday from 4 -6 with masking and social distancing required. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069 on Friday, November 27, 2020 . MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. To share a story of send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com