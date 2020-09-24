1/
Richard J. Maines Jr.
Richard J Maines, Jr

Florence - Richard J. Maines, Jr, 60, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Ft. Thomas. Rick was an avid Packers fan. He also liked UK Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds and NASCAR especially Harvick. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Richard J Maines, Sr and Phyllis (Paul) Clark, brother Mark Maines and his stepson's Tommy and Roger Gordon. He is survived by his daughters Mandi McKinley, Tisha Maines, stepdaughter Mindy Harmon, his sister Diane (John) Berry, his brother John Maines and four grandchildren. A Gathering of Friends will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Memorial service to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association in Kentucky, 10168 Linn Station Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY, 40223.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
