Richard Jacob Klein Obituary
Richard Jacob Klein, 85, of Cold Spring, Kentucky, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952. He retired from Mead Containers as an Inventory Manager. Richard was a huge baseball fan but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Florian Klein, mother, Winifred (nee Laurendeau) Baumgartner, step-father, William Baumgartner and his son-in-law, Haithim Haddad. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Karen L. (nee Rice) Klein, his devoted daughters, Kelly (Michael) Olano and Heidi Haddad, his loving grandchildren, Alexander, Jacob and Noelle Antony, his dear sister, Roberta (Jim) Strabler, nephew, Jim Strabler and niece, Linda Strabler. Services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or online at . Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
