Richard James Ratterman
Richard James Ratterman

Green Township - Rick was married to Jen "the love of his life" for 38 years, and father to Chad (Carrie), Kristi Guyer (Calvin) and Joe (Serena). Son of the late Bob and Phyllis Ratterman, brother to Bob (Emilie), Ed, and the late Charley (Debi) Ratterman.

Rick loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed traveling around the country, especially in his Jeep with the top down, and following UC football and basketball. He had fun cooking, grilling and sipping on a quality bourbon while in Jen's good company.

Rick was a CPA and worked 19 years in public practice followed by 21 years at Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services, most recently as Director of Budget.

Private service due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Donald A. Rudler Scholarship Fund @ Thomas More University, 333 Thomas More Parkway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017.

Evans Funeral Home serving the family. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
