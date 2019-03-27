Services
GUMP HOLT FUNERAL HOME
3440 GLENMORE AVE
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-0690
Richard Jung
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Peter & St. Paul Un. Ch. of Christ
3001 Queen City Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Peter & St. Paul Un. Ch. of Christ
3001 Queen City Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Guilford - Jung, Richard A. "Dick," 80, Mar. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Juanita Crowe Jung, devoted father of Sharon Starkey (Gerald) & David Jung (Lisa), loving grandfather of Kyle, Seth & Emily Starkey; Carrington, Zachary & Nicholas Jung & the late Craig Starkey & beloved son of the late Myrtle (nee Dyer) & Henry Jung. Mr. Jung had a career as a Power Lineman with CG&E, earned a BS in Business at UC & served 6 years in the OH Ntl. Guard. College Hill-Harry S. Johnson Lodge #641 & Integrity Lodge #763 F&AM services Fri., Mar. 29, 11:30 AM, followed immediately by the funeral service, at St. Peter & St. Paul Un. Ch. of Christ, 3001 Queen City Ave., Cinti. Visitation at the church Fri., 10 AM until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or charity of donor's choice.

www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019
