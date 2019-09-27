Services
Resources
Richard Kaufman Obituary
Richard Kaufman

Ft. Thomas - Richard Thomas Kaufman, 83, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on September 22, 2019 at his home in Ft. Thomas, KY. Richard was a retired Fleet Salesman with Midway Ford. Richard loved gardening, and he belonged to Walt's Center Lanes Bowling League. Richard was a Reds fan and a devoted grandpa. Richard was an avid reader and a patriot and loved politics. Richard is survived by his wife, Lois Kaufman, his daughters, Michele Quiroz, and Kathy Wright, his sons, Michael (Angie) Kaufman, William Kaufman, and Thomas Kaufman. Richard is also survived by his grandchildren, Melanie, Tom, John, Christine, Christopher, Victoria, and Kylie. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish in Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Divine Mercy Church. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 27, 2019
