Fort Thomas - Richard N. Keitel , 95 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on March 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Fort Thomas, KY. Richard was born June 26, 1923 in Dayton, KY to August T. and Cora (Norris) Keitel. Richard was a graduate of Newport High School, class of 1941. He Received his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati and his master's degree from Xavier University. He was ranked #1 in his class at Xavier University. Richard was the former principal at Carlisle School from 1968-69, and assistant superintendent of Covington Schools. He was a proud US Army Veteran and also KY Colonel. He was preceded in death by his wife Edith "Tommie" (Thomas) Keitel. Richard is survived by his Son, Richard T. Keitel of Chicago, IL and Dearest Friends, Karen Schofield and Susan Schofield. A Chapel service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019