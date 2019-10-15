Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Milford
1367 Woodville Pike
Milford, OH

Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Milford
1367 Woodville Pike
Milford, OH

Dr. Richard Kirby Lancaster

Dr. Richard Kirby Lancaster Obituary
Dr. Richard Kirby Lancaster

Fayetteville - Dr. Richard Kirby Lancaster husband of the late Joan M. Lancaster (nee Mehrhoff), beloved father of Kirby (Christie) Lancaster, Kathy Lancaster, Laura Harris, Louise (Arnold) Homan, the late Peggy Lancaster, Sharon (Brian) Belser, and Cindy (Dan) Nickum, brother of the late Virginia (Ed) Shirmer, son of the late Richard G. and Marie Lancaster, dear grandfather of Rich, Kirby III, Carolynn, Jana, Philip, Bhec, Jobe, Chad, Ben, Laurie, Will, Heidi, Tiffany, Rose, Alex, Erin, Christopher, Emily, Nancie, the late Brian, and Randy, also survived by many great-grandchildren. Oct. 14, 2019. Age 88 years. Residence Fayetteville, formerly of Batavia. Service at First Baptist Church of Milford, 1367 Woodville Pike, Milford, on Thur. Oct. 17, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to First Baptist Church of Milford. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
