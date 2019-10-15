|
Dr. Richard Kirby Lancaster
Fayetteville - Dr. Richard Kirby Lancaster husband of the late Joan M. Lancaster (nee Mehrhoff), beloved father of Kirby (Christie) Lancaster, Kathy Lancaster, Laura Harris, Louise (Arnold) Homan, the late Peggy Lancaster, Sharon (Brian) Belser, and Cindy (Dan) Nickum, brother of the late Virginia (Ed) Shirmer, son of the late Richard G. and Marie Lancaster, dear grandfather of Rich, Kirby III, Carolynn, Jana, Philip, Bhec, Jobe, Chad, Ben, Laurie, Will, Heidi, Tiffany, Rose, Alex, Erin, Christopher, Emily, Nancie, the late Brian, and Randy, also survived by many great-grandchildren. Oct. 14, 2019. Age 88 years. Residence Fayetteville, formerly of Batavia. Service at First Baptist Church of Milford, 1367 Woodville Pike, Milford, on Thur. Oct. 17, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to First Baptist Church of Milford. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019