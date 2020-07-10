Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard "Dick" Koll Powers



Cincinnati - Richard "Dick" Koll Powers beloved husband of Elaine L. Powers (nee Betz), devoted father of John F. Powers (Patti), Barbara K. Davis (Chris) and the late Michael J. Powers, dear father-in-law of Traci Powers, loving grandfather of Ashlee, Christi, Kimber, Lexi, Brent, Shelby and great grandfather of Caroline and Oliver, son of the late Anna Jane Powers (nee Eubank) and grandson of his late maternal grandparents, Herb and Grace Koll. July 9, 2020. Age 80 years. Services Private. Memorials may be directed to My Neighbor's Place Food Pantry or to Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.









