1/
Richard Koll "Dick" Powers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Koll Powers

Cincinnati - Richard "Dick" Koll Powers beloved husband of Elaine L. Powers (nee Betz), devoted father of John F. Powers (Patti), Barbara K. Davis (Chris) and the late Michael J. Powers, dear father-in-law of Traci Powers, loving grandfather of Ashlee, Christi, Kimber, Lexi, Brent, Shelby and great grandfather of Caroline and Oliver, son of the late Anna Jane Powers (nee Eubank) and grandson of his late maternal grandparents, Herb and Grace Koll. July 9, 2020. Age 80 years. Services Private. Memorials may be directed to My Neighbor's Place Food Pantry or to Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved