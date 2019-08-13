|
Richard Kramer
Fort Thomas - Richard A. Kramer, age 87, of Fort Thomas, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was very active in the community and served as Chairman of the Beechwood School Board, Cursillo, Holy Name Society and Blessed Sacrament Athletic Booster. Richard is survived by his loving daughters, Mary Scott (Steve), Susy Kramer, M.D. and Peggy Niehoff (Pat); son, Richard J. Kramer; sister, Ruth Mees (the late Art); 11 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Marcy (Hepp) Kramer (2011); brother, Frank J. Kramer, Jr. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at Holy Spirit Parish (Newport, KY) on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish 825 Washington Ave, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019