Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
Newport, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Kramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Kramer Obituary
Richard Kramer

Fort Thomas - Richard A. Kramer, age 87, of Fort Thomas, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was very active in the community and served as Chairman of the Beechwood School Board, Cursillo, Holy Name Society and Blessed Sacrament Athletic Booster. Richard is survived by his loving daughters, Mary Scott (Steve), Susy Kramer, M.D. and Peggy Niehoff (Pat); son, Richard J. Kramer; sister, Ruth Mees (the late Art); 11 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandchild. Richard was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Marcy (Hepp) Kramer (2011); brother, Frank J. Kramer, Jr. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at Holy Spirit Parish (Newport, KY) on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish 825 Washington Ave, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now