|
|
Richard L. Ackman
Ludlow - Richard L. Ackman, 72, of Ludlow passed away Saturday evening at his daughter's home in Falmouth. He was a retired welder for American Laundry and he served his country during Vietnam in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Rosella Ackman; daughter, Stacey Brookover; parents, Weber Lee and Margaret Stamper Ackman; sisters, Donna Slater and Debbie Sharp and brother, Stephen Ackman. Survivors include daughters, Sherry (Darrell) Price, Terry Cozort and Denise Ackman; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 10th at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. Memorials to assist with expenses are appreciated to: Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, 917 Main Street, Covington, KY 41011. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 9, 2019