Richard L. Torbeck
Cincinnati - Richard "Dick", 97, died Wednesday, September 18th, 2019. Loving father to Carol (Bruce) Yeazell, Rich (Jan) Torbeck, Lynn (Spike) Makia, Beth (Bill) Schnell, Bill (Ellen) Torbeck, Sally (Jim) Rechel, Larry (Theresa) Torbeck and Steve (Lynne) Torbeck. Dear brother of Mary Lou Busam and father-in-law of Dennis Behler. Preceded in death by his daughter Suzanne Behler, grandson Michael C. Torbeck, brother Frank Torbeck and sisters Jane Schmidt and Betty Ann Fehring. Also survived by 29 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Friday, September 27th 5-8pm at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., 45224. Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, September 28 at 10:00am at Bellarmine Chapel (Xavier University campus). In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made out to . Condolences may be expressed at www.hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019