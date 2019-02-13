|
Richard Lange
Cold Spring - Richard Louis Lange, aged 66, of Cold Spring, KY, died peacefully in his home on Monday, January 28, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Donna Lange (nee. Pompilio); son, Rev. Joshua L. Lange; mother, Gwen Lange; brothers Ron & Randy Lange and many nieces & nephews. Rick was active in sports at Newport Catholic High School and later coached little league football. He was active at St. Mary Church in Alexandria, especially in the Christ Renews His Parish program, and St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, KY. Rick worked as a construction superintendant for many years and later for the Diocese of Covington doing maintenance work for various churches. A memorial mass will be held February 16 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pk. Cold Spring, Ky 41076. Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Church Building Maintenance Fund, 338 E. 17th Street, Covington, Ky 41014 or , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019