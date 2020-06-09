Richard Lee Archer
Florence - Richard Lee Archer, 74, of Florence, KY passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2020. Born in Denver, CO on March 1, 1946, he was the son of the late Melvin and Georgia Archer. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a dedicated Christian and a long-time member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Richard loved trains, he worked as a clerk For Norfolk and Western and, at one time, had a large Lionel Train Collection. While he was still able, Richard would ride the Amtrak back to Denver every year to visit friends and family. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother: Lawrence McManus. Richard is survived by his brothers: Ronald (Rebecca) Navratil and Michael (Gina) McManus; sister: Trudy Hilton and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 12:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment with military honors: Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.