Richard Lee Hurst
Florence - Richard Lee Hurst, 71, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rose Hurst; daughter, Candy (Mike) Montgomery; son, Richard Hurst; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Martin and Barb Thomas. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1 from 1-3 PM with services following at 3 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019