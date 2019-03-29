Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Richard Lee Hurst Obituary
Richard Lee Hurst

Florence - Richard Lee Hurst, 71, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rose Hurst; daughter, Candy (Mike) Montgomery; son, Richard Hurst; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Martin and Barb Thomas. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1 from 1-3 PM with services following at 3 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019
