Richard Leo Johanneman
Latonia - Richard (Dick) Leo Johanneman, 77 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday morning at St. Elizabeth Hospice surrounded by his family. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathleen Johanneman, loving father of Lisa Ogle (Brian), Matthew Johanneman (Rhonda), and Sarah Hall (John) and proud grandpa of nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Dick was a very intellectual individual who enjoyed classical music, reading, history, nature, and spending time with family and friends. Dick was a gifted Orthodontic Technician. He owned and operated Arrow Ortho Service for over 45 years.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 11:30 am at Saint Agnes Church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers , contributions can be made to: 301 East Main Street Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202 - 1077. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019