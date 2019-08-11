Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Highway
Fort Wright, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Johanneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Leo Johanneman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Leo Johanneman Obituary
Richard Leo Johanneman

Latonia - Richard (Dick) Leo Johanneman, 77 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday morning at St. Elizabeth Hospice surrounded by his family. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathleen Johanneman, loving father of Lisa Ogle (Brian), Matthew Johanneman (Rhonda), and Sarah Hall (John) and proud grandpa of nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Dick was a very intellectual individual who enjoyed classical music, reading, history, nature, and spending time with family and friends. Dick was a gifted Orthodontic Technician. He owned and operated Arrow Ortho Service for over 45 years.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, 11:30 am at Saint Agnes Church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers , contributions can be made to: 301 East Main Street Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202 - 1077. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now