Cincinnati - RICHARD LEROY REDER, 74, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH. Rich attended Loveland High School and the University of Cincinnati and was a faithful member of College Hill and Northminster Presbyterian Churches where he was an active choir member for over 50 years. Rich will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 36 years, Shirley A. Reder (née Bazler), his children Andrew (Emily) and Sarah (Michael Klapper) Reder, his sister Kathy Reder and his grandson Theodore Reder. He is preceded in death by his father Edwin L. Reder and mother Katherine N. (Lee) Reder.

A private burial ceremony for family will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery with a memorial celebration of life service to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations for Rich can be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church, Valley InterFaith Community Center and .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Aug. 16, 2020
