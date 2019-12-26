|
Richard "Dick" Lienhardt
Fort Thomas - Richard (Dick) Eugene Lienhardt, 78, of Fort Thomas, passed away on December 25, 2019 at CareSpring in Cold Spring, KY. He was a trainman for CSX and finished up his career as a Conductor for Amtrak. Prior to joining the railroad, he served in the US Marine Corps. In his retirement, Dick was a driver for CityDash couriers, frequently on the road both locally and nationally. While with CSX, Dick served as president of his local United Transportation Union for many years during the 1970s and 1980s. He holds the state track record for the low hurdles and was inducted in to the Newport High School Hall of Fame in 2015. His two passions all of his life were fishing for bass (from Canada to Florida) and supporting University of Kentucky basketball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Virginia Bridewell and his beloved younger brother, Michael Bridewell. Dick is survived by his wife Evelyn Kay Lienhardt of Ft. Thomas, KY, daughters Erica Lyn (Alfonso) Riviezzo of Southlake, TX, and Mari Beth Sensel of Ft. Thomas, KY, "adopted" son Ward (Tina) Tackett of Wilder, KY, sister Kimberly Jo Bridewell (Tom) Hering, and six grandchildren. Visitation 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas, with funeral ceremony immediately following visitation. There will also be a memorial service held at First Christian Church in Ft. Thomas on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Please, in lieu of any flowers, the family requests that any desired memorials be sent to the Henry Hosea House at 901 York Street, Newport, KY 41071...and always root for UK! Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019