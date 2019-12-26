Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lienhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Lienhardt

Add a Memory
Richard "Dick" Lienhardt Obituary
Richard "Dick" Lienhardt

Fort Thomas - Richard (Dick) Eugene Lienhardt, 78, of Fort Thomas, passed away on December 25, 2019 at CareSpring in Cold Spring, KY. He was a trainman for CSX and finished up his career as a Conductor for Amtrak. Prior to joining the railroad, he served in the US Marine Corps. In his retirement, Dick was a driver for CityDash couriers, frequently on the road both locally and nationally. While with CSX, Dick served as president of his local United Transportation Union for many years during the 1970s and 1980s. He holds the state track record for the low hurdles and was inducted in to the Newport High School Hall of Fame in 2015. His two passions all of his life were fishing for bass (from Canada to Florida) and supporting University of Kentucky basketball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Virginia Bridewell and his beloved younger brother, Michael Bridewell. Dick is survived by his wife Evelyn Kay Lienhardt of Ft. Thomas, KY, daughters Erica Lyn (Alfonso) Riviezzo of Southlake, TX, and Mari Beth Sensel of Ft. Thomas, KY, "adopted" son Ward (Tina) Tackett of Wilder, KY, sister Kimberly Jo Bridewell (Tom) Hering, and six grandchildren. Visitation 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas, with funeral ceremony immediately following visitation. There will also be a memorial service held at First Christian Church in Ft. Thomas on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Please, in lieu of any flowers, the family requests that any desired memorials be sent to the Henry Hosea House at 901 York Street, Newport, KY 41071...and always root for UK! Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -