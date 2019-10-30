|
Richard "Dick" Lippert
Anderson Twp - Richard "Dick" Lippert, age 79 of Anderson Twp., died October 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathy M. Lippert (nee Wiethe), devoted father of Jennifer Watson (Bryan Spiess) and Warren Lippert (Linda Strope), loving grandfather of Caleb and Bugatti, caring brother of James (Susan) Lippert and the late Mary Jane Lippert, and dear brother-in-law of Barbara Wiethe, Jayne Zuberbuhler, and the late Michael J. (Nettie) Wiethe. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dick was a loving and giving man who practiced law for over 54 years. He was extremely competent at everything he undertook and was patient and hardworking sometimes to a fault. He had a wicked sense of humor that frequently took the form of merciless practical jokes often perpetrated with his law partner and beloved brother, Jim. His passions (in no significant order) were his wife, his children, his dogs and his vacation home on Lake Leelanau, Michigan where he was always supremely happy and loved entertaining family and friends. He will be sorely missed. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Saturday, November 2nd at 11 am. Friends may visit at the church on Saturday from 9 to 11 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to the Leelanau Conservancy, 105 North First St., Leland, MI 49654 www.leelanauconservancy.org or Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH. 45201. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019