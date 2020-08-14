1/1
Richard Louis "Dick" Grone
Richard "Dick" Louis Grone

Erlanger - Richard "Dick" Louis Grone, 83, of Erlanger, KY passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He is a retired Electrical Construction Foreman with Cinergy, a Navy Veteran during the Korean War Era and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Crescent Springs KY. Dick was very active with St. Henry Church and School Board, the C.G.& E. retirees and the class of 1954 alumni of Covington Catholic High School. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Bernadette Bogenschutz Grone. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Mary JoAnn Schoo Grone; son: Philip (Lynn) Grone; daughter: Andrea (Ted) Pappas; grandchildren: Nathan Pappas and Matthew Grone and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright, KY. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Passionist Nuns Monastery, 1151 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:30 AM
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
