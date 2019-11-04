Resources
Blue Ash - Age 89, passed away November 4, 2019, beloved husband of Judith Roth nee Weiss, devoted father of Mindy (Bob) Rich, David (Stacy) Roth and Vicki (Dan) Holthaus, loving grandfather of Alex, Daniel, Teddy, Claire, Sam, Kim (Urmas), Bobby, Ted (Nena), Barney (Renzen Dekiy), ten great grandchildren and loving pet Charlie. Services, Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Friends can call on the family Thursday evening from 7:00 PM -9:00 PM at the home of Judy Roth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or The Cleveland Clinic would be appreciated.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
