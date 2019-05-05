|
Richard Louis Schaufuss
Sturgis, SD - Richard Louis Schaufuss, 72, died April 28, 2019 at his home in Sturgis, South Dakota. Richard is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Mullins; his grandchildren Avery Mullins and Anakin Mullins; his step-mother, Margie Schaufuss; his brothers, David Schaufuss and Samuel Slayden; and his sisters Melissa Jasper and Carla Seemann. He is preceded in death by his father Richard Emil Schaufuss and his mother Jeanne Lucille Huber.
Rick went into the Air Force after high school, served in Turkey, and was stationed in South Dakota upon his return to the U.S. He married his high school sweetheart Nancy Kneal, and they moved to Rapid City, South Dakota where he was offered employment. His daughter, Suzanne, was born there.
When Suzie was several months old, Rick woke to the sound of the wind and water on the floor of their home. The dam had broken in the Black Hills and flooded the city, destroying several small towns in the mountains. The water was deep in Rick's neighborhood, so he put the baby in a plastic bathtub and swam to high ground. He went back for his wife and rescued her, as well as other neighbors. He was a hero.
A memorial service honoring Rick's life will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeside Christian Church at 1980 North Bend Road, Hebron, Kentucky 41048. Doors will be open at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to The American Legion or VFW.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019