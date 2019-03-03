Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
859-356-2673
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
11382 Madison Pike
Independence, KY 41051
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Independence Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lowe


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Richard Lowe Obituary
Richard Lowe

Independence, KY - Richard Albert Lowe, age 80, of Independence, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2016. He was born on November 28, 1938 in Cincinnati to the late, James "Bill" and Mamie Lowe. Richard worked for the Kenton County Animal Shelter for many years and retired from the Kenton County Golf Course. He was a simple man who loved animals and enjoyed watching movies and TV. Richard is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clyde, Donald and Franklin Lowe and his sisters, Catherine and Mary Lowe. He is survived by his brother, Jim Lowe (Jessie) and sisters, Margaret Myers (DJ) and Barbara Jones. A visitation for Richard will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 11AM until 12PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Independence Cemetery. Memorial donations in Richard's name are suggested to the SPCA Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. For directions, to send flowers, or leave a message of condolence or memory of Richard please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now