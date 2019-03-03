|
Richard Lowe
Independence, KY - Richard Albert Lowe, age 80, of Independence, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2016. He was born on November 28, 1938 in Cincinnati to the late, James "Bill" and Mamie Lowe. Richard worked for the Kenton County Animal Shelter for many years and retired from the Kenton County Golf Course. He was a simple man who loved animals and enjoyed watching movies and TV. Richard is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clyde, Donald and Franklin Lowe and his sisters, Catherine and Mary Lowe. He is survived by his brother, Jim Lowe (Jessie) and sisters, Margaret Myers (DJ) and Barbara Jones. A visitation for Richard will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 11AM until 12PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Independence Cemetery. Memorial donations in Richard's name are suggested to the SPCA Cincinnati, 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. For directions, to send flowers, or leave a message of condolence or memory of Richard please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019