1/
Richard Macke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Macke

Richard G. Macke, of Maineville, OH, formerly of Springdale, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 30th, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Carole S. Macke for 51 years. Devoted and loving father of Mark (Jennifer) Macke, Eric (Nancy) Macke, Drew (Tammy) Macke, and Mary Joy Macke. Proud Grandfather of Stephanie, Sarah, Emily, Megan, Grace, Garrett and Jillian. Great-grandfather to Braelyn, Knox, Atticus and Griffin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Macke and Lillian Macke (Speeg) and sisters, Harriet Jones and Carolyn Molloy. He is also preceded in death by his daughter in-law, Marilyn Macke. Richard was an Air Force Veteran, serving during the Korean War as Aircrew operating Electronic Countermeasures to protect his B-36 Peacemaker, before being honorably discharged in 1956. He worked at Ford Motor Company in Plant Engineering for thirty-one years before retiring to travel with Carole and Mary Joy. He loved his family, spending time at Macke Valley, Farmer's Retreat, Indiana and enjoying books on American history. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Morrow, Ohio, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to Hodapp Funeral Home: https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved