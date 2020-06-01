Richard Maier
Richard Maier

Fort Wright - Richard F. Maier, 92, Ft. Wright, KY, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020 at home. Dick was born to Roy and Caroline Maier on April 10, 1928 in Cleveland, OH. He served in the US Army, 12th Cavalry Regiment, as part of the occupation forces in Japan. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1950. Dick married Joan Wild in 1951 and they raised 8 children. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage. Dick was founder and president of Architectural Products Company, retiring in 1990. Dick enjoyed golf, bridge, reading, and time with friends and family. He was known for his quick wit, strong faith, passion for the Fighting Irish (RU4ND2), and love of chocolate. He was a wealth of information and loved sharing recommendations from his travels and dining experiences. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan, infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth and brother Bob. Dick is survived by sons Mike (Rae), Bob (Melinda), and Chris (Natalie), daughters Ann Maier, Pink Bates (Rob), Julie Daily (Joe), and Katie Nauglebaugh (Dennis), 18 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and cherished nieces and nephew. No visitation due to social distancing. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30am Monday, June 8 at St. Agnes Church. Burial at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mercantile Library 414 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Online condolences: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
