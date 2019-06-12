|
|
Richard "Dick" May
Cincinnati - Loving father of Adam (Lauren) May, brother of Scott (Shelia) May, uncle of Stacia (David) Pegram and Shaun (Lauren) May, great uncle of Scarlett, Avery, Autumn, Rosemary, Maggie and Caroline, also survived by his grand doggies: Milo and Jasmine. Passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, age 64. A celebration of life open house will be Friday starting at 3 PM and continuing through the evening at Fernbank Park Lodge 50 Thornton Ave. (45233). In lieu of flowers with Dick's simple life philosophy, just bring memories. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019