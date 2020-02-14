|
Richard Neal Smith
Dry Ridge - Richard Neal Smith, 72, of Dry Ridge, KY passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was a retired auto shop repair manager for Ernie's Garage and Body Shop in Elsmere, KY. Richard was a member of the Bradford Masonic Lodge #123 F&A.M and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents: Raleigh and Joy Smith and sister: Sherry Lynn Smith. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 50 years: Brenda Smith; daughter: Dawn "Mikki" (Richard Urban) Smith; son: Brian (Rebecca) Smith; sister: Barbara Abbott; brother: Ronald Smith and grandchildren: Ani Smith, Cody Smith and Hazel Urban. Per Richard's request no services will take place. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and or New Perceptions, 1 Sperti Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020