Richard Neher
Cincinnati - NEHER, Richard Sterling, age 88, passed away peacefully in his home June 14, 2020. The love of his life, spouse and partner, Anna-Luise Neher, his parents Harold and Louise Neher, and sisters Marcia Eckert and Karen Mousaian preceded him in death. Richard is survived by his niece, Melanie (Jim) Beyerle of Kettering. Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, June 27, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, 45232. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 10:45 AM. The service will be available by live stream at www.springgrove.org , those attending are requested to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. To view Richard's life story and to leave condolences and memories please visit www.springgrove.org
Cincinnati - NEHER, Richard Sterling, age 88, passed away peacefully in his home June 14, 2020. The love of his life, spouse and partner, Anna-Luise Neher, his parents Harold and Louise Neher, and sisters Marcia Eckert and Karen Mousaian preceded him in death. Richard is survived by his niece, Melanie (Jim) Beyerle of Kettering. Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, June 27, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, 45232. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 10:45 AM. The service will be available by live stream at www.springgrove.org , those attending are requested to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. To view Richard's life story and to leave condolences and memories please visit www.springgrove.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.