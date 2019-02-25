Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Mentor, KY
Melbourne - Richard "Rich" Taylor Nelson, age 91, of Melbourne, KY, passed away February 23, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care Center. Rich was a Korean War Army Veteran and a 60year member of the Alexandria Masonic Lodge #152 F&AM. He was a retired diesel mechanic and a farmer. Rich was preceded in death by his wife over 60 years, Myra Fern Nelson (nee Cropenbaker); siblings, Marge Milburn, Ches Nelson, Nancy "Pat" Fairbanks and Albert Nelson. He is survived by: two sons, Rick (Regina) Nelson and Bruce (Pam) Nelson; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, J.D. (Donna) Nelson; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Nelson. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, February 27th at 11am at the Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, KY. A celebration of his life will follow at the Campbell County VFW, 8261 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 7388 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042. Arrangements entrusted to the Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 25, 2019
