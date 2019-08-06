|
Richard Nicholas "Ricky" Fromeyer
Dayton - Richard "Ricky" Nicholas Fromeyer, 37, of Dayton, KY passed away peacefully at home Thursday, August 1st, 2019. Ricky was born November 9th, 1981 in Fort Thomas, KY. Adored son of Richard Fromeyer (Katie) and Kimberly Parker-Fromeyer (Steve Burns). Beloved brother of Stephanie (Brian) Osterhage and Brandon (Christy) Fromeyer. Loving Uncle to Aaron, Ethan, Aidan, Gabe, Noah, and Elizabeth Fromeyer. Step-brother of Lydia Burns, and Zach and Matt Baker. Cherished Grandson of Dorothy Christofield. As well as many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by Grandparents Paul and Mary Fromeyer, Winford "Winnie" Parker, and George Christofield. Ricky attended Morehead State University. He was a talented and award winning actor, having performed and was involved in many aspects of theater all over the country. Later, Ricky was an accomplished make-up artist for various national and international makeup lines. Ricky loved being with his family. He loved classic movies. Idolized actors and actresses to the likes of Elizabeth Taylor. Everyone that met Ricky was met by a beautiful man, soul, and smile. He will be dearly missed and forever adored. - "I feel very adventurous, there are many doors to be opened, and I'm not afraid to look behind them." -Elizabeth Taylor. Visitation will be Thursday (August 8, 2019) at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky 41073 from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. Funeral service will be Friday (August 9) at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Mentor, Kentucky. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Autism Speaks, at www.autismspeaks.org or 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019