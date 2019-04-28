Services
Cincinnati - Richard "Rick" Gordon, 74, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara and his daughters Jen (Doug) McHugh, Beth (Brent) Bingman, and Kaki (Karl) Scheer; Grandsons Jack and Sean McHugh, Nate, Will, Josh, and Zach Bingman, Tommy, Anders, and Rowdy Scheer; and sister Sarah Hewitt. Preceded in death by his parents Florence and Richard Gordon. Memorial service information on website. Memorial donations suggested in Rick's name to People Working Cooperatively 4612 Paddock Road Cincinnati, OH 45229 Attn: Development Dept/Website. More info at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
