Montgomery - Richard P. (Dick) Taylor 88 of Montgomery, OH; husband of the late Anne (nee Cottrell) Taylor was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday January 2, 2020. He was born November 14, 1931 in Houston, Texas to the late Roy and Alice Taylor. Beloved father of Martha (John) Kitsinis, Richard P. Jr., Robert M. (Kathy) and David P. (Claudia) Taylor. Stepfather of John E. (Sherel), Joseph Z. (Heidi) and James C. (Shelley) Hoyer. Grandfather of Niko Kitsini, Maria Moore Kitsini, Sarah Carter, Michelle Taylor, Stephanie Heim, Simon Miller, Henry Taylor, Annabel Taylor, Benjamin J., Nicholas J.(deceased), Gabriel, Zachary, Samuel, Teresa and Elizabeth Hoyer. Great Grandfather to 6. Richard had a distinguished 37-year career at GE Aviation in Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired as the Military Marketing Director in 1991. Richard founded FOCAS (Foundation of Compassionate American Samaritans) in 1984. This ministry focuses on missions' efforts in the country of Haiti and the inner city of Cincinnati. Richard had a glorious life here of loving and serving God, his family, and the poor, afflicted or anyone who did not know his Lord. Luke 4:18-19 "The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord's favor." Richard was a long-time member of Montgomery Assembly of God Church 7950 Pfeiffer Road Montgomery, OH., where visitation will be Friday January 10, 2020 from 4:00 pm until the funeral service at 6:00 pm with Courtnell Francious as presiding clergy. Memorials suggested to FOCAS Ministries, PO Box 428760, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020