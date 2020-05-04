Richard Pendery
Crescent Springs - Richard Pendery, age 89, of Crescent Springs, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was a member of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Orpha Pendery (nee Scott); daughters, Debra Pendery, Marilyn Bolton, Mabel Havlin (Mike), Orpha Moffett (Ritchie), Patricia Lynch, Nancy Higgins (Doyle); sons, Richard Pendery, Jr., (deceased) and Robert Pendery, (deceased) (Stacey); 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Private Services are being held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of St. Elizabeth 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






