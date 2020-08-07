1/1
Richard Pierre Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Pierre Snyder

Burlington - Richard Pierre Snyder, 73, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA on April 19, 1947, he was the son of the late Philip and Jeanine Snyder. Richard and his wife, Kathy were longtime members of Florence Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Florence, KY. He loved cars, cooking, gardening and talking to people. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister: Yvette Snyder. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years: Kathy Snyder; daughters: Sarai Snyder and Tamar Snyder and sister: Rosette (Mark) Anderson. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved