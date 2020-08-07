Richard Pierre Snyder
Burlington - Richard Pierre Snyder, 73, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA on April 19, 1947, he was the son of the late Philip and Jeanine Snyder. Richard and his wife, Kathy were longtime members of Florence Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Florence, KY. He loved cars, cooking, gardening and talking to people. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister: Yvette Snyder. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years: Kathy Snyder; daughters: Sarai Snyder and Tamar Snyder and sister: Rosette (Mark) Anderson. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com