1/1
Richard R. Schloemer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard R. Schloemer

Beloved husband for 58 years to Germaine "Geri" Schloemer, loving father of Rick (Jeanne Gerdes) Schloemer, Dave (Kathy) Schloemer and the late Mary Elizabeth Schloemer, dear grandfather of David Jr., and Jake, brother of Jack (Kate) Schloemer, Scott (Annette) Schloemer and Theresa (Doug Lloyd) Dreiling, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Age 81. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10th at Our Lady of Lourdes Church from 9:30AM until time of funeral mass at 10:30AM. Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight Tri-state. www.vittstermeranderson.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved