Richard Reed
Covington - 65 of Covington, KY passed away June 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Vickie Watson Reed; children Tanya Reed, Esmon Reed (Sara Hadden), Amanda Reed and Rachel Dillon (Brandon Dillon); brother Carl Reed; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many extended family and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 28 to June 29, 2019