Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Reed

Add a Memory
Richard Reed Obituary
Richard Reed

Covington - 65 of Covington, KY passed away June 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Vickie Watson Reed; children Tanya Reed, Esmon Reed (Sara Hadden), Amanda Reed and Rachel Dillon (Brandon Dillon); brother Carl Reed; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; many extended family and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now