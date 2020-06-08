Richard Rolfsen
Crestview Hills - Richard H. Rolfsen, 89, of Crestview Hills, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his residence. He was the former owner of Cherokee Drugs and retired as a Pharmacist with Walgreens. Richard served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright, Ludlow Vets and Kentucky Board of Pharmacy. He loved sports, was a Kentucky Colonel, past president of the Kentucky Pharmacist Association and board member of the National Board of Pharmacy Education. Survivors include his loving wife, Lois Rolfsen; children, Nancy (David) Hedgespeth, Jill Rolfsen, and Rick (Cathy) Rolfsen all of Crestview Hills; grandchildren, Luke, Malea, Sarah and John. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martina Rolfsen and infant daughter, Mary. Visitation is on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Agnes Church. Interment in St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011 or Covington Catholic High School, 1600 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.