Rev. Richard Royalty
Cincinnati - Rev. Richard M. Royalty, age 80, passed away on May 25, 2020, at Otterbein Lebanon SeniorLife Community. Beloved husband of Judy for 57 years, cherished father of Charles (Rebekah) Royalty and Timothy (Grace) Royalty, proud grandfather of Lily, Emma, Cameron, Hannah, Christian, Preston, Emmett and Nash, dear brother of Kathryn (Daniel, Jr.) Startsman and the late Kenneth M. Royalty, he also leaves to cherish his memory many nephews, a niece, cousins and friends. He served as a United Methodist clergy in the state of Ohio for 40 years. He was an avid runner and was running 5 miles a day until he was 73 years old. Memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be directed to charity of your choice. Inurnment at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Homes-Elden Good.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.