|
|
Richard S. Meholick
Union Township - Loving father of Cory (Carmen) Meholick; Grandfather of Tristin Meholick, and Kaiden Meholick; Good Friend of Carol Meholick; Preceded in death by his parents, John and Estelle Meholick his brother, Johnny Meholick, His sister Barbara Meholick; Passed away, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Age77 years; Resident of Union Township; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home - Milford 741 Center Street Milford, OH 45150 Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery; If so desired, memorials may be sent to 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019