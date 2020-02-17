|
Richard S. Wilson
Amelia - Richard S. Wilson beloved husband of Zella F. Wilson (nee Colley), devoted father of Patricia (Rick) Jones, Rebecca (Christopher) Gumm, and Nicholas (Brittney) Wilson, also survived by 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Died Feb. 16, 2020 at age 70 years. Residence Amelia, OH. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Feb. 21, at 11 AM. Friends may visit on Fri. from 9:30-11 AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020