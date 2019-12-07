|
Richard Schade
Cincinnati - Richard E. Schade, 75, of Cincinnati, passed away at his home on Friday, December 6th, 2019. He was born March 12, 1944 to Gerhard and Louise (Grass) Schade. He grew up in New Hampshire, where he was an avid ice skater. He graduated from St. Paul's School (1962), the University of New Hampshire (1966). He served in the US Army and received his PhD. From Yale University (1976). He worked as a professor of German Literature at the University of Cincinnati from 1975-2015 and continued to teach there until his death. He served Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany (1996-2012) and Master Teacher at the Advanced Studies Program at St. Paul's School in Concord, NH (1982-2013). He is preceded in death by his first wife, Heike Schade. He is survived by his second wife Julia (Malkin) Schade, his daughters Silke Schade, of Nashville, Tennessee, Kristin Annen, of Saarlouis, Germany, and four grandchildren: Lily Schade, Felix, Amelia, and Sofia Annen. The memorial service will be held at a later date in Concord, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 2020 Advanced Studies Program at https://www.sps.edu/giving/make-a-gift. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019