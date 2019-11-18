|
|
Richard "Bud" Schenck
Highland Heights - Richard "Bud" Schenck, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was a Post Master with the United States Postal Service and proudly served in the United States Air Force. Bud was a very active member at Corpus Christi Church, loved camping, playing cards, bowling, golf and most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Virginia C. "Ginny" (nee Bill) Schenck, parents, Delbert George and Maria (nee Lampe) Schenck, and sister, Evelyn Krechting. Bud is survived by his devoted children, Kathy Schenck, Rick (Martie) Schenck, Patty (John) Kappesser, Bob Schenck and Tony Schenck, his loving grandchildren, Tina (Andy) Krieg, Carolyn Schenck, Ashley Schenck, Clint Kappesser, Jake Kappesser, Catherine Kappesser, Joy Kappesser and Lindsey Schenck and his great grandchildren, Gwen and Dohr Krieg. Visitation at St. Joseph Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, on Friday (November 22) from 11:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm with Fr. Robert Henderson officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milestone, Inc., 12372 Riggs Rd., Independence, Kentucky 41051. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019