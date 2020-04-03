Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Ludlow - Richard Leclercq Scherer, 70, of Ludlow, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his residence. He was known to all as "Willie" because he looked so much like Willie Nelson. He was a biker who loved spending time with family and friends, especially at the Thirsty Turtle and Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club. Survivors include his daughters, Rickie (Lonnie) Mincy of Cincinnati, Terri Ann Kuzmik of Severn, MD, Karine Scherer of Bozeman, MT; brothers, Keith Erin and Mark Douglas Scherer; sister, Margaret Jean Scherer; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 2 nephews and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his father, George Aloysius Scherer, Jr. (2008); mother, Betty Ruth Fisher Scherer (1980) and brother, Gregory Alan Scherer (2014). Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
